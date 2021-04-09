Fire activity on the Horse Pasture Fire north of Williston remained high on Thursday, however no new growth was reported. Strong winds continued to be a challenge for firefighters, as they worked to keep the fire within established firelines. Flare ups were visible as large pockets of unburned fuel within the perimeter were consumed.
According to J. Michael Johnson, M.Ed, Regional Wildland Fire Communication and Education Specialist, as of Thursday evening, the fire is estimated to be 5,000 acres in size with 70% containment. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area through Friday evening, with winds forecasted from the northwest at 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Red Flag conditions may continue into the weekend.
Over 80 firefighters from state and federal agencies are working to suppress the Horse Pasture Fire.
Initial Attack resources assigned to the Horse Pasture Fire were dispatched Thursday evening to assist with a new fire start southwest of Williston near Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.
Several closures remain in place for areas impacted by the Horse Pasture Fire. The North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park remains closed. The McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grasslands closed the CCC Campground, the northernmost portion of the Maah Daah Hey Trail, the Long X and Sunset Trail, Summit Campground, and the Summit Overlook and Viewpoint Trails. Closure orders are posted on the Horse Pasture Fire Inciweb page listed below.
In addition to the area closures, fire restrictions have been implemented by land management agencies and counties within the areas surrounding the Horse Pasture Fire. With the approaching weekend, please recreate responsibly and check for fire restrictions.
Additional information for the Horse Pasture Fire can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7372/