At least nine units responded to a wildfire around noon on March 4, 2021 and had the blaze contained in just over three hours.
According to Sidney Fire Marshal Kale Rasmussen, the department received a call reporting a grass fire at approximately 12:03 p.m. on March 4. The fire was located near the intersection of County Roads 143 and 332.
Responding to the call were units from Sidney, Culbertson, Fairview, Don Franz, Lambert, Richland Public Works as well as three satellite units. Richland County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted with traffic control while firefighters fought the blaze.
Firefighters were on the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m. and the fire was under control at approximately 3:17 p.m. The departments were cleared from the scene at approximately 6:03 p.m.
In all, the fire covered 746 acres and affected property owned by four landowners.
Rasmussen said there were no injuries reported from the blaze and there were no reports of loss of livestock.
The fire was believed to have originated at an oil well site near a flare pit.
Rasmussen credited all those who responded for bringing the fire under control as quickly as they did. “I want to thank everyone who responded to the call and for their efforts in bringing this fire under control. It was a team effort by everyone involved.”
Rasmussen said the fire should serve as a warning as the area is under drought conditions. “It’s very dry right now and this shows just how quickly a fire can get out of control, especially on a windy day. Residents should think twice before burning debris or trash while we are under a drought condition.”