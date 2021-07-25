Two large wildfires west of Richland County have burned more than 10,000 acres and injured five firefighters.
Federal firefighters were injured when a sudden wind shift blew the wildfire back over their position as they were constructing a defensive fire line on the perimeter of the Devils Creek Fire in Garfield County on July 22.
The five injured firefighters were members of federal crews called in to assist the Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Garfield County and local resources already on scene. As of the latest report, the firefighters were evacuated and are currently undergoing further medical evaluation to determine the extent of their injuries.
Numerous wind shifts and rapid rates of spread resulted in erratic fire behavior as thunderstorms and associated cells were passing over the area when the incident occurred. The lightning-caused wildfire is burning in rough, steep terrain and is located near the Pine Grove School, about 36 miles northwest of Jordan and east of the Devils Creek Road which accesses the south shore of Fort Peck Reservoir.
Personnel on site continue to fight the blaze which has burned roughly 1,300 acres of BLM and private land.
Of those injured, three were US. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) firefighters working on the Devils Creek Fire. A fourth USFWS firefighter at the incident was unharmed. The three USFWS firefighters are part of a wildland engine crew out of Eastern North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex in North Dakota. According to the BLM, all crewmembers were experienced in fighting fire and are highly qualified for their duties.
Two USDA Forest Service (USFS) firefighters were also injured in the same incident. The two were engine crewmembers from the Quemado Ranger District, Gila National Forest. The firefighters sustained burn injuries and were transported to medical facilities and are undergoing evaluation to determine the extent of their injuries.
Two other members on the engine were not injured and are returning home.
The Slough Grass Fire located in Rosebud and Bighorn counties about nine miles southwest of Colstrep had burned over 9,100 acres as of the last report and was reportedly 90 percent contained on Saturday. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Resources from both Rosebud County and Bighorn County as well as the Bureau of Land Management were employed to fight the blaze. About 176 personnel, 28 engines, seven water tenders, four dozers and one hand crew have been active on the scene.
The fire burned timber, grass and sagebrush. Authorities are still trying to determine if any structures were burned in the fire.
Saturday’s effort consisted of hand crews working in rugged terrain extinguishing hot spots and securing the perimeter as well as mop-up operations where it was safe to do so.
No injuries had been reported and no evacuations were ordered from this fire as of Saturday.
Demobilization was expected to begin on Sunday.
