First National Bank & Trust Co. of Williston is announced the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions has approved the request to become a state-chartered bank and the subsequent name change.
Effective Jan. 1, 2020, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Williston will be known as First State Bank & Trust. The bank ownership will remain under Jorgenson Williston Holding Company. Visit https://www.fnbt.us/About for more information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the name change or contact the local branch.