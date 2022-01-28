The first volley in the lawsuit of Adrian Jawort (plaintiff) vs Gideon Knox, LLC/Gideon Knox Group/Jordan “JD” Hall has ended and did not turn out the way Knox and his attorneys had hoped. In two rulings filed Jan. 25, 2022, the court ruled against Knox.
The initial complaint was filed by Jawort on May 3, 2021 with Knox filing an answer and counterclaim on July 30, 2021.
In the first ruling by Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Best, attorneys for Knox (Gideon Knox Group) has asked for a summary judgement on Dec. 19, 2021 but that request was denied. Attorneys for Jawort had opposed the request on Dec. 24.
According to court documents, summary judgement is proper when the moving party demonstrates an absence of material facts and entitlement to judgement as a matter of law. If the movant meets this burden, the burden shifts to the opposing party to present material and substantial evidence, rather than mere conclusory or speculative statements, to raise a genuine issue of material fact.
The document goes on to state, In defamation cases, granting of summary judgement is not appropriate “unless the evidence is so overwhelming that any other conclusion would be unreasonable because “the issue of whether the statements are true or false is a determination for the jury alone to make.”
In her ruling, Judge Best stated, “Most of Knox’s brief and recitation of facts are wholly unrelated to the specific allegations of defamation in the complaint. Accordingly, the court considers only the facts relevant to the claim and defenses in considering the motion.” The ruling went on to say that Knox has not disputed the core assertion made by Jawort.
The ruling asked and answered two questions in the ruling:
1. Was Jawort a limited-purpose public figure?
The court used a three-part test to determine if Jawort was in fact a “limited-purpose public figure” which included: (a) the subject matter addresses a “public controversy” at the time of publication; (b) that Jawort played a significant role in the controversy; and © that the defamatory statement be “germane to Jawort’s participation in the controversy.”
Both parties agreed the first two apply but disagree on the third and presented their argument to the judge.
Best ruled that Knox had failed to either investigate or retract the false statement, coupled with subsequent statements by Knox, together with the testimony in the filed affidavits, Jowart can meet the higher standard of showing Knox’s actual malice. However, because the false statement was not germane to Jawort’s involvement in the public controversy regarding transgender rights as to the particular false statement at issue, the negligence standard applies.
The court declined to rule that Jawort is a limited-purpose public figure.
2. Should the court apply the “libel-proof plaintiff doctrine”?
The second question revolves around Knox’s claim that Jawort’s reputation had already been “irreparably” harmed prior to the statements to the point that no further damage could have been done by Knox’s statements.
The court stated Montana has consistently and rigorously enforced its protection of fundamental individual rights of access to the courts, full legal redress, and jury trials.
The ruling also states the premise of Knox’s argument that by Jawort’s identification as a transgender person sullied her own reputation is baseless and will not be countenanced and that Jawort’s record of conduct as a lobbyist is exactly to the opposite.
In a January 24 ruling, Judge Best granted Jawort’s motion to dismiss an amended counterclaim by Knox filed Dec 17, 2021.
In the petition to dismiss the counterclaim, Jawort asserts the amended counterclaim fails to make a claim. Knox asserts abuse of process by Jawort in filing for defamation.
The court documents state the law provides that a claim may be dismissed if it fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted. Abuse of process requires that Jawort have made a “willful use of process not proper in the regular conduct of the proceeding and that the process was used for an ulterior purpose.”
Knox asserted that Jawort filed the complaint with the “ulterior purpose” of deterring speech and collecting money to support the legal action. Knox asserted no facts to support that assertion.
The court also stated the tort of defamation is, by its essence, an action to deter false speech and that torts in general have the purpose of deterring harmful conduct. The ruling also states filing a suit to fund the suit is circular and nonsensical at best. Knox has offered no factual basis for an assertion that Jawort’s complaint was filed in any way other than a “legal and regular manner.”