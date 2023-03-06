7369972802_37b668cede_o-2048x1371.jpg

Holland Lake in Montana.

 Photo by the U.S. Forest Service via Flickr | CC-BY-SA 2.0

For more than one year before the U.S. Forest Service announced a controversial proposal to expand operations at Holland Lake Lodge, it was working hand in hand with POWDR, an “adventure life” company that aims to take full ownership of the resort on public land.

POWDR drafted at least one letter of support the Forest Service signed, and in advance of the first public meeting about the expansion, provided the agency “talking points” and direction on designing presentation boards about the private company’s proposal.



Tags

Load comments