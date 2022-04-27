Sidney police investigators have arrested 51-year-old Lyndsee Colette Brewer of Forsyth, Montana and charged her with the murder of Christoper A. Wetzstein. Brewer was arrested on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Miles City, Montana and charged with one count of deliberate homicide, a felony as per Montana Code Annotated 45-5-102.
An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 22, 2022 but officers were not able to execute the warrant until April 26, 2022 due to the fact Brewer had been admitted to a hospital for life-threatening conditions and remained in a hospital until the day she was arrested.
According to a press release by the department, on Jan. 28, 2022, officers with the Sidney Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on the 900 block of 3rd Street NW after receiving a request for a welfare check for an individual who had failed to show up at work. The responding officers subsequently located Wetzstein deceased in his bed with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide with the cause of death due to the gunshot wound.
Bail was originally set at $500,000 and a hearing took place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 where the public defender, Hailey Forcella, asked Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Katherine Bidegary to reduce bail due to health concerns as well as the defendant’s ability to meet the bail amount. Forcella asked the judge to set bail at $15,000 cash only and require Brewer to be monitored. She also asked that Brewer be allowed to travel for medial appointments and for appointments with her attorney.
The prosecution stated that the current $500,000 bail was lower than what was typical for a deliberate homicide case and asked that the bail remain at that level, along with monitoring should Brewer be released on bail.
During the bail hearing Brewer’s sister, Andrea Schindler, testified concerning Brewer’s health issues, including surgery scheduled for Thursday, April 28 to remove a dialysis port as well as additional appointments with her primary caregivers. Schindler also said Brewer was admitted to an unspecified hospital on Jan. 30, 2022 and placed on a ventilator and remained in the hospital until Feb. 14, 2022. At that point she was transferred to the hospital in Miles City and remained there until April 26, 2022.
Schindler said Brewer, who requires a walker to move around, has ongoing kidney problems, anxiety issues, PTSD and is afraid to be alone because she almost died. Brewer is also using an abdominal feeding tube. Brewer also requires physical therapy for an issue on her right side and has limited ability to move about. Brewer also must sleep in a recliner at a 30 degree incline.
According to Schindler Brewer does not have the resources to make bail at $500,000. Schindler also agreed to oversee Brewer’s conditions for bail and release.
For the prosecution, Charity McLarty told the court the county would be able to provide transportation for Brewer’s surgery (to Sidney Health Center, if possible) and for her other medical needs. McLarty also indicated the state was concerned about the possibility that Brewer might harm herself and Schindler stated that on Jan 29, family members and friends went to check on Brewer and found her unconscious and were unable to wake her up. The sister stated Brewer had bumps and bruises on her forehead but did not know what caused them.
The state called Lt. Gabe Zeiler of the Sidney Police Department to the stand. Zeiler stated the department worked with the Miles City Police Department and the hospital to determine when Brewer would be released.
The state then called Leslie Watts, a detention officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to the stand.
Watts stated she was at the detention center the evening Brewer’s arrived and checked to make sure the proper medications were available, the defendant was placed in a segregated cell and is monitored 24 hours a day. Watts stated she had a conversation with Brewer about her situation and ask questions to be sure Brewer knew what to do in case of a medical need. She stated the jail was capable and prepared to meet any medical needs Brewer may have. Watts also stated Sidney Health Center would provide physical therapy and provide other services as well.
Judge Bidegary agreed with the prosecution that the current bail was lower than typical and ruled the amount would remain at $500,000 with monitoring if released.
Brewer, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest, was a long-time friend and business associate of Wetzstein’s, who also matched the general description of a suspicious person seen on surveillance video from Wetzstein’s apartment building.
Investigators from the Sidney Police Department and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation executed numerous search warrants during this investigation, including at Brewer’s Forsyth, Montana home. During the search of Brewer’s home, a 9mm handgun was found that the state crime lab later determined fired the fatal bullet recovered at the scene of Wetzstein’s death.
Court documents show that the state alleges that Brewer purposely and knowingly caused the death of Wetzstein by shooting him in the head with a handgun. If convicted, Brewer faces the possibility of a sentence of 10-100 years.
Bidegary also set a plea hearing for Monday, May 1 at 8:45 a.m.