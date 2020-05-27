Four local area students were awarded the Montana University System Honor Scholarship. In order to acquire the scholarship, the students must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
The list includes two students from Sidney High School and two from Fairview High School:
Ashlynn Kessel, Sidney High School.
Will Steinbeisser, Sidney High School.
Britnee Gullikson, Fairview High School.
Ashley Karst, Fairview High School.
The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System. A total of 253 scholarships were offered throughout the state.