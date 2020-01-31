Reynolds Co. recently handed out quarterly checks to its Friends of Reynolds (FOR) participants. Each quarter Reynolds Market stores donate a percentage back of the total purchases made by the supporters of each FOR organization.
In 2019, a total of $43,650 was given back to 108 different clubs, churches and community organizations by the five Reynolds Market stores.
Receiving checks for the fourth quarter of 2019 for Reynolds Market, Sidney, are back from left, Ken Bailey (Loyal Order of the Moose), Fr. Jim O’Neil (St. Matthews), Pastor Mars Harper (Sidney Lutheran Brethren), Pastor David Huskamp (Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church), Debbra Kindopp (Sidney Gymnastics Club), and Ethan Hoffman (Boys & Girls Club); front, Zadena Kingland (Richland County Emergency Shelter Coalition), Leann Pelvit (MDHC), Stephanie Ler (Fellowship Food Pantry), Loren Kutzler (store manager), Jan Bloesser (First Lutheran Church, Savage), and Sharri Vandall (West Side).
Also receiving checks were Bigg Inc. DBA Matt Brenner Memorial Scholarship, Eastern MT Community Mental Health Center, Emmaus House, Foundation for Community Care, Richey School, Richland County 4H, Sidney Lions Club, St. Catherine’s Church, Richland Opportunities Inc., Lonsdale Methodist Church, Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, Zion Lutheran Church, Sidney Elks Lodge, Savage Sunrise Manor, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Rau Elementary School PTO, Culbertson Women’s Club, Brodie Gorder Memorial Project Inc., Brorson School, and Faith Alliance Church.
For more information about the Friends of Reynolds nonprofit program, visit reynoldsmarket.com/friends-of-reynolds