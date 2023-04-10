Tom Harmon inspects his collection of agates

Tom Harmon inspects his collection of agates at his home in Savage.

 Greg Hitchcock

When Tom Harmon of Savage was a little boy, he and his grandmother would come to a creek nearby Sidney and look for agates.

“We were always running around here on the river. We were more interested in buffalo bones but when we would see an agate we would pick it up and look. Where we lived, there was a whole ridge of gravel hills and there were agates in them,” Harmon said.

Montana agates found at Tom Harmon's collection

Montana agates
A series of self-published books about agates

Books based on the gemology business of agates by Tom Harmon.


