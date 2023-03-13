Big Windmill.jpg

There are many factors that influence a pond to winterkill, but it usually starts with low water and increased vegetation.

 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The climate in northeast Montana the last few years hasn’t been the best for our area fishing ponds. Back-to-back summer droughts and now a tough, long winter this year, have left fish populations in many ponds and small reservoirs across northeastern Montana with little room to breathe. As a result, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking anglers to help identify ponds this spring that may have winterkilled.

What causes fish to winterkill?



