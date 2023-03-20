Deer-Mule_221008_4832-ALP (copy)

Not only is feeding deer illegal, but feeding some animals can also render them dependent upon artificial food sources, and may lead to death due to imbalances in gut health.

 Ashley Peterson

Late winter and early spring is often a difficult time for wildlife. After using fat reserves through most of the winter, along with trying to find what food is available, many animals are at their most vulnerable at this time of year. And as we’ve all experienced, the winter of 2022-23 has been a tough, long winter with heavy snow and cold temperatures late into the year.

That’s why Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, along with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), are asking shed hunters and other recreationists to give wildlife their space until all the snow melts and the animals are less stressed.



