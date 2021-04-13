Montana gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Montana is priced at $2.58/g today while the most expensive is $2.98/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02/g higher than a year ago.
"It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "After surging back then, we've seen the price increases fade, and while we haven't seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.