The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began reducing the Gavins Point releases to the winter release rate on Nov. 23, marking the end of flow support for the 2021 Missouri River navigation season.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter release of 12,000 cubic feet per second,” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Releases from Gavins Point are currently 13,000 cfs and we will slowly reduce releases to 12,000 by December 8. We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter as needed to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river.”
As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, USACE will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the System reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes.
Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 700,000 acre-feet during November, 66% of average. The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast is 15.0 million acre-feet, 58% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
The total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem reservoirs is currently 48.3 MAF, which is 7.8 MAF below the base of the System flood control storage zone. System storage is forecast to begin the 2022 runoff season at 47.7 MAF, which is 8.4 MAF below the base of the system flood control zone.
Releases from Fort Peck Dam were stepped up from 5,000 cfs to 9,000 cfs on Dec. 6 and will be held at that rate through December. Releases from Garrison Dam were increased from 13,000 cfs to 16,000 cfs on Dec. 5. Releases from Garrison are typically set near 16,000 cfs prior to the river freeze-in to reduce the risk of ice-induced flooding in the Bismarck area. Releases will remain at that rate in December. Releases at Fort Peck and Garrison dams are being adjusted as a storage-balancing measure in the upper reservoirs.
Mountain and Plains Snowpack
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at well-below average levels. About 25% of the mountain snowpack typically accumulates by Dec. 1, and normally peaks near April 15. While the mountain snowpack is currently below average, it is too early in the season to make a projection of the final 2022 mountain snowpack. Additionally, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is sparse.
2020-2021 Annual Operating Plan
The comment period for the 2020-2021 Annual Operating Plan ended Nov. 24. The final AOP is scheduled for publication by the end of 2021 and will be posted online with other Missouri Basin Water Management Reports.