Photos and entries are needed for the Sidney Herald’s Ugly Recliner Contest.
The Herald welcome local readers to email photos of your ugly recliner to publisher@sidneyherald or bring them into the Sidney Herald office for a chance to win a brand new recliner from Johnson Hardware and Furniture.
The promotion will begin on Oct. 10 and photos can be submitted up until Nov. 14. Each week, the Herald will run all the submitted photos. Please be sure to include your name and phone number with your photo submission.