What is your name and office you are running for?
Casey Schreiner, running for governor.
What is your background?
I grew up in Great Falls, Montana. Both of my grandfathers worked for the Anaconda Copper Company. Growing up my dad worked as an orderly at a local hospital until he decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse. My mom worked with folks with developmental disabilities and later worked the lunchroom at our neighborhood elementary school. I am a graduate of Montana State University with a B.S in Cell Biology and Neuroscience and a Masters in Education. I am a former high school and middle school science teacher. I most recently worked as the work-based learning director for Montana. I am a lifetime union member.
My most important role is as a husband and father to three young sons. My oldest son, Aiden, was born almost 7 weeks premature. At first, our insurance company refused to cover Aiden’s care, and my wife and I were left scrambling to cover an over $65,000 medical bill. The insurance company eventually came through and covered the bill. As governor, I will make it a priority to make sure that no family has to pick between paying medical bills and paying their rent.
What makes you qualified for this position?
I have served nearly eight years in the Montana House of Representatives. I currently serve as the House Minority Leader where we just came out of one of the most successful legislative sessions in recent history. Montana’s state legislature is controlled by republicans, so I worked hard to bring republicans to the negotiating table and protect and move forward democratic priorities. I led the core team to protect health care coverage to nearly 1 in 10 Montanans and keep our rural hospitals doors open through reauthorizing Medicaid expansion.
Before the 2019 session, the legislature hadn’t managed to pass a comprehensive infrastructure bill in over 10 years. With my leadership and the help of democratic legislators, a bipartisan infrastructure package passed that will make sure we break ground on critical projects across the state.
I have the experience to bring republicans and democrats together and get things done for Montana, and a track record of accomplishments to prove it.
What is your campaign platform?
As Governor, I would prioritize investing in education, protecting our public lands, and protecting and expanding access to healthcare. Making sure that everyday Montana families have a chance to get ahead has been the fight of my life, we need a Governor with that experience.
What are three key points that set you apart from your opponent?
My opponent on the Republican side is Greg Gianforte. Greg Gianforte is the richest member of Congress and a tech CEO. I come from a working-class background and represents every day Montana families.
Greg Gianforte wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which includes Medicaid expansion that gave access to healthcare for 1 in 10 Montanans and keeps our critical access hospitals open in rural Montana. I worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass and protect Medicaid expansion.
As a dad of two boys on the autism spectrum. I understand the need to adequately fund human services, fully fund our public education system and be innovative in making sure that all Montanans have opportunity. Unfortunately, Mr. Gianforte doesn’t understand what it is like to have these sorts of barriers and to take it one step further, would rather tear our support systems down than invest in everyday Montanans.
What is your top priority if elected?
My top priority if elected is protecting and expanding access to affordable health care.
Is there anything else you want people to know about you?
As the only regular everyday Montanan that was born here and made the choice to stay and raise our family in the Governor’s race. I want folks to know that serving our great state, whether as an educator, a state employee or as a Legislator has been and continues to be the honor of my life.
Why is it important for people to vote?
Voting is how every day Montanans let their voice be heard in the political system. There are so many ways our government can be of service to people, but if people don’t vote, their needs aren’t prioritized the way they should. Voting cancels out the damaging effects of outside money. If people are doing their own research and prioritizing turning out to vote, our government will truly reflect their priorities.