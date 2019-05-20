Name: Zoe Morrill
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Position: Center
How long have you played softball?
Six years.
What’s your favorite part of being on the team?
Bus rides and hotel stays.
What’s the most difficult part of playing softball?
Keeping my cool in close games.
Why did you choose to play?
My friend Riley Thiessen played so I wanted to.
What do you like to do? (Hobbies)
Basketball and softball.
Future plans?
Go to college and become a teacher/guidance counselor.
Anyone else you’d like to give a shoutout to or anything else you’d like to add?
Shout out to Jesse Nesper for teaching me everything I know about my position and always pushing me to be a better player and person. (I’m still mad at you for leaving.)