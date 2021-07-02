Governor Greg Gianforte today issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana.
“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This emergency order makes available all necessary state government resources to mitigate the impacts of this drought and protect Montanans.”
Executive Order 11-2021 directs the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation to provide maximum assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on drought-related activities to secure timely economic assistance from the federal government.
It also suspends regulations for motor carriers and persons operating commercial vehicles while they provide direct drought-related support.
According to data in the Summer 2021 Montana Drought Forecast Report released yesterday, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates approximately 91 percent of Montana faces abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions as of June 22.
Drought conditions at this point in 2021 are substantially worse than at the same time last year when approximately 52 percent of the state confronted similar conditions.
The July forecast projects below-normal precipitation throughout the state and a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across much of Montana.
The executive order includes statistics stating Montana currently has moderate to extreme conditions in 69% of the state, including 48 counties and six reservations, with extreme conditions in 16% of the state, including the Fort Peck Tribal Nation, and 14 counties.
Factors concerning the drought began last winter when a lack of snow cover on the eastern plains, and warmer than normal weather and windy conditions melted much of the late October and early November snowfall, and increased evaporation reduced soil moisture even further.
According to forecasts, things are not looking to improve any time soon. Projected short- and long-range weather forecasts through at least July 31, 2021 are not expected to alleviate these drought conditions and predictions are that they may worsen. As of June 30, 2021, the 8-14 day outlook as well as the experimental 3-4 week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center both show a higher than normal probability of below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures through July 23, 2021.
The order also states soil moisture at the four-inch, eight-inch and 20-inch levels are less than 25% in the affected regions and these drought conditions continue to cause significant and widespread damage to agricultural crops including livestock forage
The executive order also directs the Directors of the Montana Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation compel maximum employee assistance and cooperation with any agent of the United States Department of Agriculture engaged in collecting information related to drought impacts to include soil conditions, loss of crops and forage, and impacts to livestock producers, for the purpose of securing timely economic assist ance .
Motor carriers and other vehicles are also affected by the order.
The order states “In accordance with the A.R.M. § 18.8.1502 and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (“FMCSA”) Title 49 C.F.R. § 390.23(a)(l), Title 49 C.F.R §§ 390-399 are hereby suspended for motor carriers and persons operating commercial vehicles while providing direct support.”
This means:
Motor carriers shall not require or allow fatigued drivers to operate a commercial motor vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that he/she needs immediate rest shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours before the driver is required to return to service.
Motor carriers or drivers currently subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief granted by this declaration until they have met the applicable conditions for its rescission and the order has been rescinded by FMCSA in writing.
Vehicles operating in excess of legal size and weight shall require oversize/overweight permits. In accordance with§ 61-10-111, MCA, A.R.M. 18.8.509 is temporarily suspended to allow weekend, nighttime, and holiday travel statewide for over dimensional and overweight vehicles while providing direct support. During nighttime hours on non-interstate highways, loads exceeding 10 feet wide will need a front pilot vehicle.
Temporary registration and temporary fuel permits normally required under A.R.M. § 18 .8.422 for commercial vehicles while providing direct support are temporarily suspended.
In accordance with§ 61-10-111, MCA, and other applicable statutes, applicable farm vehicles in Montana and are exempt from the 20 percent limits of§ 61-10-144{3), MCA, and authorize the operation of vehicles on non-interstate highways is authorized without incurring excess weight penalties under§ 61-10-145, MCA, if the total gross weight of the combination, each axle, or axle group does not exceed allowable weight limitations by more than 30 percent.
In accordance with§ 61-10-111, MCA, and other applicable statutes, applicable vehicles in Montana are exempt from the 10 percent limits of§ 61-10-144(2), MCA, and the operation of vehicles on non-interstate highways is authorized without incurring excess weight penalties under§ 61-10-145, MCA, if the total gross weight of the combination, each axle, or axle group does not exceed allowable weight limitations by more than 20 percent.