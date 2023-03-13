Untitled design - 1

Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks on the steps of the Montana Capitol Monday, March 13 during a event where he formally signed a billion-dollar package of Republican tax cut bills

 Eric Dietrich | Montana Free Press

Flanked by dozens of Republican lawmakers on the steps of the state Capitol, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a tax cut, rebate and spending package totalling more than $1 billion Monday.

The eight-bill package, which provides short-term property and income tax rebates and also cuts state income taxes on an ongoing basis, puts a major slice of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion budget surplus toward what the governor called “the largest tax cut in Montana history.”



