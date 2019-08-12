Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to announce Christopher Henderson, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) has joined the medical team at Gabert Clinic and specializes in Severe and Persistent Mental Illness (SPMI) as well as bipolar, depressive and anxiety disorders.
“I bring to Glendive a strong experience and competence in treating people with mental illness,” stated Henderson. “I feel Glendive has a need for growth in psychiatric services and I look forward to especially assisting with the reopening of the inpatient Behavioral Health unit in the hospital.”
Henderson received his Master of Science in nursing as well as his Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner concentration from Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. He practiced as a mental health technician and eventually as a Registered Nurse at Parkridge Valley Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee for six years before becoming an adult psychiatric-mental Health Nurse Practitioner in 2012. He has specialized in adult inpatient psychiatric services in Tennessee since that time.
Growing up, Henderson always enjoyed fixing broken things. He built machines, played with models and rebuilt toys that were broken.
“If something or someone is not working at their best, I cannot help but to want to make them better. I feel good seeing and making that happen,” Henderson said.
He spent his childhood moving between the United Kingdom and the United States. Having grown up across the continents and the United States, he is seeking to settle in an area with a strong, bonded community that is set in a beautiful landscape. He feels Glendive offers all of this.
Henderson enjoys flying, travel, and mechanical projects, including building radio-controlled aircraft. His life partner will be joining him in September with their beloved dog. He is looking forward to having them here with him and showing them around Glendive.
"Chris brings a wealth of experience to our community and we are excited to have him join us to help build our inpatient Behavioral Health unit as well as provide exceptional mental health services,” stated Parker Powell, CEO.
To make an appointment with Christopher Henderson, call the Gabert Clinic at 406-345-8901.