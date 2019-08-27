Glendive Medical Center Rural Health Clinic also received two awards in Exemplary Performance in Health Care Transformation for Gabert Clinic and Glendive Medical Center. GMC started working with the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium (NRACC) in 2017 to assist with preparing the clinic and organization for Medicare’s new policies of payment based upon quality of care. The core team that worked on these initiatives were Jill Domek, vice president of clinical services; MJ Marx, director of quality; Cassie Arndt, informatics; and Angela Isaacson, director of nursing in the clinic. From this work, the new population health nurse manager position was created to assist with Medicare annual wellness visits and chronic care management.
NRACC had several measurements to assist staff on becoming an exemplary practice, some of these measurements included policies, staffing, studying workflows of the staff, and quality measures of care.
GMC was chosen for these awards based on evidence and acknowledgement of the work they have achieved since inception.
“This is a testament to the commitment of our employees in continually seeking new opportunities to provide a reliable, safe, and positive environment for patients and staff,” stated Parker Powell, CEO.