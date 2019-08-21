Glendive Medical Center (GMC) employees are reaping the rewards of their efforts after proudly receiving several prestigious Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) awards for the second time from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). Simultaneously, GMC also received two Quality of Care awards from the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium (NRACC).
OSHA awarded recognition to Gabert Clinic, Glendive Medical Center Acute Care, and The Heritage Assisted Living recently, giving them the honor of the only hospital in Montana to achieve SHARP designation. SHARP designation recognizes the accomplishments of America’s most safe and successful workplaces. To achieve the SHARP designation an employer must pass all of OSHA’s rigorous 58-point safety assessment requirements. In addition to passing the safety assessment requirements, a company must carry out required safety committee activities including written notices and programs, and employees must participate in safe work training and processes. Glendive Medical Center joins just over 1,100 companies nationwide to be OSHA-SHARP certified. These awards follow comprehensive onsite consultation surveys conducted by the Consultation Program at Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
“This is a prestigious recognition for our organization and shows the exemplary commitment our staff makes towards health and safety”, states Todd Opp, director of operational excellence and safety officer, “It takes a team effort to achieve this level of designation and we are excited to be the only hospital currently in Montana to accept this award."