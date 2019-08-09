Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to welcome Dr. Randy Wobser, OBGYN as the newest member of the medical staff at GMC. He joins Dr. Elizabeth Brown to expand women’s health services at Gabert Clinic. Together, they offer a full range of obstetrics and gynecological care.
Wobser has practiced medicine for over 15 years. His start to his career was seeded in the desire for a family. After he and his wife were not receiving help from their doctors with infertility, he decided to go to medical school to learn more and help not only their situation, but to help others. They now have three grown daughters.
Prior to his education in medicine, Wobser served in the Air Force as a Combat Engineer, Air Force Cadet, Missile Combat Crew Commander, and Minuteman III ICBM Code Controller. He then went on to receive his undergraduate in biology at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, and his medical degree at the Uniformed Services at the University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wright-Patterson Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He has practiced medicine in Tokyo, Japan with a few former Glendive Medical Center OBGYNs; Dayton, Ohio, and most recently, Omaha, Nebraska.
“I worked at Glendive Medical Center as a locum provider for Dr. Stewart and Dr. Long a decade ago. I liked the people I worked with and the patients, so I decided to come back.”
Wobser specializes in minimally invasive surgery and is excited to work at Glendive Medical Center.
He sees the positive of working for a smaller hospital versus a large health care system as it offers a better chance to personalize treatment for patients. “I see myself as an advocate for women’s health and a positive influence in the community,” he stated. “I have spent the last decade as faculty at Creighton University Medical Center, teaching resident physicians and medical students. I am up-to-date on the very latest in medicine and I am anxious to share this with my patients."
Wobser enjoys home improvement projects, building fast cars and writing. He and his wife are proud of their daughters, who are all currently attending college in Omaha.
"We are pleased to have Dr. Wobser join our team,” Parker Powell, CEO, commented. “He was very well received when he worked here in the past and we are excited to provide our patients with a robust range of services in women’s health care.”
To make an appointment with Wobser, call the Gabert Clinic at 406-345-8901.