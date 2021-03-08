Sheri Marie Parker of Glendive, Montana pled guilty to charges of Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Endangering the Welfare of Children.
Charges originated from law enforcement executing a search warrant on Parker’s residence on January 29, 2020. During the search of Parker’s residence, law enforcement located multiple plastic baggies, methamphetamine, $651 US currency, a firearm, and multiple digital scales.
Parker was sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections for a period of ten years, with all years suspended. Parker was also sentenced to forfeit the $651 found in her residence to the Eastern Montana Drug Task Force asset forfeiture account. The Task Force utilizes these funds seized from individuals distributing dangers drugs to assist in the cost of drug enforcement such as essential training and equipment.
The Eastern Montana Drug Task Force prioritizes cases involving drug endangered children above all other criminal investigations. According to Dawson County Undersheriff Katie Mills, teamwork and participation with the Eastern Montana Drug Task Force ensures safety for our children and community.
This case was investigated by the Eastern Montana Drug Task Force, the Glendive Police Department, and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the Dawson County Attorney’s Office.