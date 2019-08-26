Glendive Medical Center (GMC) Foundation announced the students receiving scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year: Annie Hill of Glendive was selected for the $5,000 Sobotka Endowed Scholarship. Annie graduated from Dawson County High School and is in her fourth year at University of Mary. She will graduate next spring with a degree in Speech Language Pathology. Glendive Medical Center will be considering her for a position in their Therapy Department following graduation.
Ryann Smelser of Glendive was selected for the $1,000 MJB Nursing Scholarship. Ryann is currently working as a Registered Nurse at Glendive Medical Center and obtaining her Doctorate in Nursing at Montana State University. She plans to continue her practice at Glendive Medical Center upon graduation.
Commenting on the winners this year, Jaime Shanks, Foundation and Marketing Director, shared that the donors of these scholarships are making a tremendous difference for students in this area.
“We have such talented people vying for these scholarships, and our local schools are to be commended for producing such talented students. It is a great feeling to be able to send this money forward to help with their tuition costs. We received the most scholarship applications to date with four students granted interviews this year. The scholarship committee agreed that this year’s applicants were all extremely deserving.”
For more information about creating a pass-through scholarship, or establishing an endowment for a scholarship at GMC, please contact Jaime Shanks in the Foundation office at 345-2627. Certain gifts may allow donors to realize great tax savings by taking advantage of the Montana Endowment Tax Credit for their scholarship donation.