Wait a minute? I can’t be semi-retiring. Seriously, it was just a few weeks or months ago I was a young kid joining the Navy for my first real job. It’s like I went from 18 to 62 in three weeks.
I know, those of you who are younger probably think I’m crazy. While there could be some truth to that, it has nothing to do with the above statements. Trust me. Life is short. Make the most of it while you can. I think for the most part I have. Just wondering what the next “three weeks” will bring.
By what I have said so far, it is probably obvious that changes are coming to the Sidney Herald and I think some of them are pretty exciting. I can’t really expound on those changes right now but expect to see some things we have never done before. (Yes, we, I’m still here for the moment.)
One of the changes I can tell you about is that my role is changing drastically. We will have new (and familiar) leadership in Sidney. I will still be “around” (and I use that term figuratively) for a little while working as a journalist. Yes, back to the beginning of my 20-year stint in newspapers and radio.
Some may see this as a demotion. Not at all. I actually resigned in February but agreed to help out until things could be sorted out. I have not been “demoted” but I have been asked to fill a different role as the above mentioned changes are progressing. My time on the gridiron in high school and my time in the military taught me the importance of being a member of the team, and in a small staff like we have here at the Herald, that means doing what the teams needs you to do. This is what the team needs me to do and I’m happy to make this change.
Along with that, how can semi-retirement be a demotion? Retirement may be happening slightly quicker than I had planned but family issues here in Georgia forced me to reevaluate what was important to me and I am confident I made the best decision for me and my Dad.
I have had a lot of support during my all-too-brief stint in Sidney and I truly want to thank those who understood what I was trying to accomplish. I can’t possibly name each of you because I would surely forget a name or two and that would be tragic.
I realize this sounds a lot like a “goodbye” column but I am also hoping this isn’t my final column. I haven’t talked to the new leadership but I’m hoping to continue to contribute on this page on a somewhat regular basis. We will see.
I sent a similar newsletter last night (actually early, early this morning) and have received a few replies. Each made me reflect on my time in Sidney and I will keep each one. One of those replies stated, “You will always belong to Montana.” All I can say is I am glad because Montana will always have a piece of my heart and Sidney will always be like a second home to me.
Stay Sidney Strong.