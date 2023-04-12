Mayor Brian Bieber and Town Clerk Faye Carlson

Fairview Mayor Brian Bieber and town clerk Faye Carlson listen at a town council meeting Wednesday.

 Greg Hitchcock

Fairview police officer Whitney Hergert spoke of her concern of youth driving golf carts to the Fairview town council during its regular meeting Wednesday.

Hergert said youth 12 and older are driving golf carts across busy streets in the town using crosswalks. Although many of the street's speed limits are posted at 35 mph, Hergert said it still is not sufficient safety to prevent accidents and injuries.



