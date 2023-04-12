Fairview police officer Whitney Hergert spoke of her concern of youth driving golf carts to the Fairview town council during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Hergert said youth 12 and older are driving golf carts across busy streets in the town using crosswalks. Although many of the street's speed limits are posted at 35 mph, Hergert said it still is not sufficient safety to prevent accidents and injuries.
“They can legally drive these carts if they have permits. I don’t have a problem with that,” Hergert said. “I have kids of my own. But, the permit system must be enforced.”
The town of Fairview has a municipal ordinance that stipulates if people get issued a permit from the town’s chief of police, they can drive a golf cart across crosswalks.
Faye Carlson, the town clerk, said the ordinance was adopted for adults in mind rather than children.
“It started when people were allowed permits to drive golf carts to carry groceries if they happened to have lost their driving license privileges for some reason,” Carlson said. “The ordinance did not state an age limit.”
Hergert said the state of Montana does not allow golf carts to be driven across crosswalks.
“If kids go without helmets or don’t follow the rules, wakeup calls can happen anywhere and at any time,” she said.
In other action, the town council approved a rate increase for the town pool from $40 to $50 for individuals; an increase from $100 to $125 for a family of four; and an increase from $20 per member of a family of over four to $25 per member.
The town is in search of a pool manager, assistant manager, and lifeguards.
Public Works Director Dan Murphy said he found a cost savings measure by switching from chlorine to bleach in cleaning the pool.
“Glendive and Sidney already use bleach. We should do it too,” Murphy said.
He said it would save the town roughly $2,500 annually or between 40 to 50 percent in cleaning costs.
Murphy also suggested that the town look into purchasing a generator for city hall.
“If power ever goes out on places like the police department, we would need a backup,” he said.
Mayor Brian Bieber said a small generator costing $7,000 may be worth the investment.
“We have limited space at city hall to put it, however,” he said.
Murphy said funding could come from Homeland Security or National Emergency Management funding.