Gov. Steve Bullock yesterday evening signed an executive order allowing increased weight limitations on transportation vehicles in order to protect sugar beet farmers in Montana.
“Montana’s farmers and workers got dealt a bad hand during this harvesting season with early winter storms,” Governor Bullock said. “As our producers work hard around the clock, we need to make sure we have their backs in order to get beets on trucks and ensure that Montana ag remains a backbone of our economy.”
The agricultural industry, in the middle of sugar beet harvest season, has experienced early winter storm conditions that are affecting current harvesting operations.
The executive order allows a temporary increase in gross vehicle weight tolerance for sugar beet farm vehicles from 20 percent for each axle to 30 percent during this harvest season, effective through Nov. 30, 2019.
Montana producers face potential losses if their crops remain un-harvested due to unfavorable weather conditions. The executive order will allow these producers to move product in order to ensure a successful harvest.