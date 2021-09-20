On Friday evening, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued an emergency rule to ease strain on hospital capacity across the state.
“As our hospitals and health care workers continue to work around-the-clock to deliver life-saving care to Montanans, this new tool will help reduce the burdens our providers face,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We will continue to work with hospitals and providers to support their ongoing response.”
The temporary emergency rule waives regulations to make it easier for hospitals to transfer certain patients to other health care facilities, freeing up needed hospital beds.
The department states that because the process for enacting administrative rules under the Montana Administrative Procedure Act is inflexible in terms of certain mandated timelines, the typical process for creating administrative rules to change current regulatory requirements would result in the state not being able to respond to the current COVID-19 surge.
The recent surge in the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in Montana since August 2021, which has led to a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations and deaths statewide. This increase is creating significant challenges to Montana’s hospital systems, which are reaching or exceeding their bed capacity limits in acute care and intensive care beds and the availability of equipment and supplies.
Along with space shortages, hospitals are also experiencing significant staffing shortages.
The order states that due to these challenges, Montana hospitals need to be able to efficiently discharge patients when they otherwise become eligible for discharge to other care settings.
An interim Analysis of COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Sept. 3, 2021 states before transferring a Medicaid member to a swing bed, the swing bed hospital must determine that no appropriate nursing facility bed is available to the patient within a 25-mile radius of the hospital, and the hospital must maintain written documentation of inquiries made to nursing facilities about the unavailability of an appropriate bed. When a nursing facility bed within a 25-mile radius of the hospital becomes available, the administrative rules require that the hospital discharge the Medicaid patient to the appropriate nursing facility bed within 72 hours of the nursing facility bed becoming available.
A swing bed hospital is a licensed hospital, critical access hospital, or licensed medical assistance facility that has federal approval to provide post-hospital, skilled nursing care to patients. A swing bed is a bed approved under federal regulations to provide either acute care or extended skilled nursing care to a patient. A swing bed is used to transition a patient from acute care to skilled nursing care without leaving the hospital.
Hospital systems, including critical access hospitals that serve rural populations in Montana, are experiencing a surge of demand for medical services by Montanans infected with the COVID-19 virus, in particular the highly contagious Delta variant which is now the predominant strain in Montana.
In addition to facing the demand for medical services, hospitals are experiencing staff shortages and need to reduce administrative burden on staff in the management of available beds and services. The department has received communications from hospital systems and other stakeholders that the administrative swing bed requirements impose a significant burden on hospitals while dealing with the current pandemic.
The emergency rules then states that enacting this emergency rule is necessary because no other administrative action can be taken that would alleviate the burden imposed by the requirements being waived and enable hospitals and critical access hospitals to continue to address the COVID-19 public health emergency in an effective and efficient manner.
The emergency rule provides a statement of department intent to exercise regulatory discretion related to, and waive compliance with, specific administrative rules of Montana to address the problems identified above.
The emergency rule will expire 120 days after the date of adoption or sooner if conditions warrant. The necessity of the emergency rule will be continuously evaluated as the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Montana develops.