After receiving a formal request from a number of Montana hospitals, Governor Greg Gianforte announced he was sending Montana National Guardsmen to the these hospital to support its COVID-19 response.
“On behalf of a grateful state, I thank the men and women of the Montana National Guard who are stepping up within their communities to serve their neighbors,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As we face a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated. While we will not mandate vaccination in Montana, vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life.”
The guardsmen will begin assisting hospitals this weekend, bringing the total number of Guard assisting in the state’s COVID-19 response to more than 100. The Guardsmen will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID testing.
The governor first announced Montana National Guard assistance to hospitals last week with ten Guardsmen supporting Billings Clinic and seven supporting the state lab.
A summary of the formal requests received and being fulfilled by the state since last week are as follows:
On September 15, St. Peter’s Health in Helena submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
On September 15, Billings Clinic in Billings submitted a second formal request for 10 additional Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
On September 15, St. James Healthcare in Butte submitted a formal request for six Guard. This request will be fulfilled with six Guard.
On September 17, St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request was fulfilled on September 22 with 10 Guard.
On September 17, Missoula County submitted a formal request for 24 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 24 Guard.
On September 20, Bozeman Health in Bozeman submitted a formal request for 10 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 10 Guard.
On September 22, Benefis Health System in Great Falls submitted a formal request for 20 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 20 Guard.
On September 24, Livingston HealthCare in Livingston submitted a formal request for six Guard. This request will be fulfilled with six Guard.
On September 24, Logan Health in Kalispell submitted a formal request for 25 Guard. This request will be fulfilled with 25 Guard.
On September 24, Logan Health Whitefish submitted a formal request for two Guard. This request will be fulfilled with two Guard.
On September 24, Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains submitted a formal request for four Guard. This request will be fulfilled with four Guard.
The state is working directly with and anticipates additional formal requests for Guard resources from several other hospitals. At the direction of the governor, all hospitals have received a COVID-19 response resource guide, which includes step-by-step instructions on how to submit a formal request for Guard resources.
The governor’s office will continue to provide resources to hospitals to help them secure necessary staffing and proactively and directly collaborate with hospitals to help address needs as they arise.
At the governor’s direction, Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is assisting hospitals in the process of securing full reimbursements from FEMA for their COVID-19 staffing needs.
The governor also announced the state secured an agreement to use open beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to support hospitals’ COVID-19 response.
“With more hospital beds available, hospitals now have another tool in their toolbox to treat Montanans in need of care as their systems are strained,” Gov. Gianforte said. “While this is another important tool, the best solution to this crisis remains Montanans talking with their doctor or pharmacist and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We will not mandate vaccination in Montana, but these vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life.”
After collaborating with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), FEMA, and other federal agencies since last week, the state submitted a formal request to FEMA Region 8 on Wednesday. The request included permission to use two acute care beds and four medical surge beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for immediate and short-term medical treatment to support Montana’s COVID-19 response.
This morning, FEMA approved the agreement for use of up to six beds by any eligible facility in the state in need of additional capacity.
These beds will be used to care for critical and non-critical COVID positive and non-COVID positive patients who are not otherwise eligible to receive care from the VA. The VA will accept patients if it has the capacity and capability to provide required care.
To further ease strain on hospital capacity, last week, the governor also announced the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) issued an emergency rule making it easier for hospitals to transfer certain patients to other health care facilities, freeing up needed hospital beds.