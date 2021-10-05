In the second of three articles about Montana Governor Greg Gianforte’s visit to Richland County, part two looks questions about elections, oil and gas byproduct innovation, childcare shortages and education.
Gov. Gianforte was asked about bills currently circulating in Washington and what they would mean to Montanans’ and their way of life.
“We have conflict in a number of areas,” said the governor. “I have heard from Montanans about their concern for election integrity. That’s why I’m working with the legislature. We got rid of same-day voter registration in Montana and we also now require photo ID. HR1, which is the federal legislation, says you can’t do photo ID and you must have same-day voter registration. I think when we lose our confidence in our elections, we lose confidence in our governmental system,” said Gianforte. The governor also said the state would challenge these requirements in court if necessary.
Gianforte said the state needed to take additional actions where Montanans constitutional rights would potentially be violated.
The next question asked the governor about industrial innovation taking place in North Dakota in the area of byproducts of the oil and gas industry such as plastics and if his office had looked into doing the same in Montana.
“I’ve been looking closely at Costrip and we passed a number of bills this last session to protect Colstrip. It is in our best interest if Colstrip continues to operate throughout its useful life and we’ve been working to get ownership transferred to people that actually want to do that,” said Gianforte. “I personally don’t believe government should be picking winners and losers, but if we just have a less restrictive environment and have a level and fair tax code the private sector will give us the innovation we need.”
The governor then said he had also passed a bill which would allow interstate median strips to be used for pipelines as an easement area. “There’s a proposed project that could bring green hydrogen to Butte where they’re going to operate a turbine and could potentially put that power on the Colstrip transmission lines,” said Gianforte.
The next issue raised was the difficulty of operating a small business due to the current COVID-19 crisis as well as other factors.
“It’s tough for small businesses,” said Gianforte. “We have to be careful with regulations. They are well intentioned but they can strangle a small business. I want to promise you’ll never get higher taxes from me. This last session, working with the legislature, we reduced Montana’s incremental income tax. We took 3,600 small businesses in the state off the state tax rolls. We made progress with property tax. We also shifted the corporate tax burden to out of state companies that do not have property or employees in the state.”
Gianforte then said the state’s supply chain is broken, saying there were ships sitting off the coast of California that can’t get to port. He said supply chain issues were affecting businesses of all sizes. Gianforte did say some progress has been made. “We were the first state in the country to provide incentives from stay at home to go back to work and as of last week the number of people on unemployment in Montana 90% since I’ve been in office.” The governor said the number had dropped from 35,000 people on unemployment to 3,500 people on unemployment which is only one percent over the number prior the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The topic then moved to education.
“I think the goal of every K-12 school has to be to help every child reach their full potential. That has to be our focus because we need an educated population.” He then talked about school funding. “Our schools are primarily paid for through local taxes. The sate pays a portion but not much and there’s very little federal dollars. So, nothing will help our public schools more than a vibrant economy and that’s why I got elected. We’re going to work on getting the economy going with good-paying jobs and protect our way of life and schools and infrastructure will get the funds they need,” said Gianforte.
A follow-up question expressed concern over the lack of childcare, especially in rural Montana.
Gianforte said a portion of the ARPA funds ($112 million) were slated for childcare. “There’s money to get people trained and for licenses. We’ve opened it up to existing centers. If you want to make an investment to increase the capacity of how many kiddos you can serve, the money’s there to do that.”
The governor also said there was money to open up in-home care as well as allowing faith-based organizations to obtain funds to update facilities for childcare facilities.
The next question centered on oil, asking how the city could better benefit from a possible future oil boom and keep more of the generated revenue locally. Gianforte said the mayor and local officials needed to be sure the money is flowing to the right places. “Energy is a sector that is either boom or bust. When the sun is shining, you’ve got to make hay.” He did not offer any suggestions on how the state could help with the issue.
Gianforte the addressed the drug epidemic in the state. “Government cannot be the parent of a child. Government cannot be the counsellor for every couple. It takes community-based programs to do that. Historically government has kept community-based programs at arm’s length. If people are working on mental health, addiction recovery, marital counseling — these things that can make families stronger — the state ought to be embracing that.” He said the programs work best when run through local organizations.
The Sidney Herald will wrap up the governor’s visit on Sunday, Oct. 10.