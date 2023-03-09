Screenshot 2023-03-09 at 5.56.09 PM.png

Gov. Greg Gianforte visits with Montanans and Duckworth representatives at the Helle Rambouillet Ranch.

 Montana Department of Agriculture

Kicking off Montana Agriculture Month, Governor Greg Gianforte today visited a multi-generational family sheep ranch near Dillon.

“At their ranch in southwest Montana, the Helles raise thousands of sheep, bringing sustainable, high quality, 100% Montana grown Merino Wool to market,” Gov. Gianforte said.



