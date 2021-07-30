Governor Gianforte yesterday received a wildland fire briefing from fire management professionals at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The following is a readout from the briefing.
As of Monday, July 26 at around noon, there are 19 large fire incidents in Montana. The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the number one priority region in the nation.
Since January 1, there have been over 1,600 fire starts in Montana burning around 220,000 acres, with over 600 starts this month.
In the briefing, the governor and fire management professionals stressed the importance of firefighter safety when responding to fire across the landscape.
The largest fire in Montana is the Robertson Draw Fire, at 89 percent containment.
The top priority fire in Montana is the Divide Complex Fire, at 15 percent containment. Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $13 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.