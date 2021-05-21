The Fairview Elementary School first graders have done it again. They have once again published a book with the help of Ms. Scabenski and Ms. Danielson, their teachers.
This year’s book is titled “Happiness is…”
Each student was responsible for two pages — one for artwork and one for writing. “Each student got o write about what happiness means to them and then illustrate what they had written about,” said Scabenski.
“We talked about all of the little things that mean happiness, especially with the year that we have had. I just thought this would be a really good topic for them to be able to pick out those little things that make them happy,” said Scabenski.
While it sounds like all fun and games, the book was treated as any published work. “We did a lot of writing and then rewriting and then drawing out the pictures to go with it,” she said. “It was a lot of work and they put a lot of work into it.”
Once the class was happy with what they had written, Ms. Scabenski sent it off to get published.
“It turned out really, really well.
A total of 14 students participated in the project
The process began in March and the books were shipped to the school at the end of April.
When asked, the students all agreed the project was fun. Some enjoyed the writing more while others said creating the pictures was their favorite part.
They all also agreed the topic of “Happiness is” was a really good one.
Anyone who would like a copy of the book can order one. The book can be found on student treasures.com. A pin number is required to access the book and those who are interested should contact Ms. Scabenski at kscebenski@fschool.org