A bill currently under consideration by the state would add a layer of transparency to local governments. The current legislative session is considering HB 724, which would require local agencies such as county governments, city governments and others to post agendas for meetings electronically prior to that meeting.
According to the bill, “The agency shall publish an agenda for a meeting as follows: (i) if a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the agency is located publishes electronic notices and links to meeting agendas free of charge to the agency on the newspaper's website, the agency shall shall provide the notice and agenda to the newspaper to post on the newspaper's website; (ii) if the agency does not have an option to publish an electronic notice free of charge, the agency shall publish the notice and a link to the agenda for the meeting on at least one of the following: (A) the agency's primary website; or (B) the agency's social media page.”
The bill has already passed a second reading in the first house with 98 members voting for the bill and two voting against. Richland County Representative Brandon Ler voted for the amendment. Representatives Jedediah Hinkle and Caleb Hinkle were the two who voted against.
Brian Allfrey, executive director for the Montana Newspaper Association said the MNA is neutral on this bill because it does not affect newspapers. Allfrey said local governments will still be required to publish notices of meetings in the newspaper as they do now, but this bill adds a layer of transparency by adding a requirement for agendas to be published as well.
Allfrey said the MNA worked with HB 724's sponsors to tweak it prior to the bill being entered into the House.
If a newspaper wishes to publish the agenda at no charge, the local government must provide the agenda to the newspaper. If the local newspaper does not publish the agenda or no local newspaper exists, the local body must publish the agenda on their own website or social media page prior to the meeting.
The legislature conducted a study on the issue in 2021-22 on the issue. The study looked at internet availability and usage across the state, issuing the following finding:
The Federal Communications Commission compiles data on the number and available speeds of internet providers. As of December 2020, the FCC reported that 100% of Montana citizens have access to at least one internet provider offering speeds of 25/3 megabits per second while only 5.85% have access to fast connection speeds of 1000/100 Mbps or greater.
The study also looked at other states which had enacted legislation for public notices by electronic filing and published findings on Kentucky's new law:
In 2020 the Kentucky Legislature enacted House Bill 195, codified as 424.145 KRS, allowing a local government to post public notices on a "notice Web site" maintained by the local government or a third party under contract with the local government. The local government shall publish a small advertisement in a hard-copy newspaper alerting the public that full notice is available on the notice website.
The Montana bill would be similar to the Kentucky legislation.
The bill will next move on to the senate and, if passed there without changes, to the governor's desk for his signature.