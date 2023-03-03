A bill currently under consideration by the state would add a layer of transparency to local governments. The current legislative session is considering HB 724, which would require local agencies such as county governments, city governments and others to post agendas for meetings electronically prior to that meeting.

According to the bill, “The agency shall publish an agenda for a meeting as follows: (i) if a newspaper of general circulation in the county where the agency is located publishes electronic notices and links to meeting agendas free of charge to the agency on the newspaper's website, the agency shall shall provide the notice and agenda to the newspaper to post on the newspaper's website; (ii) if the agency does not have an option to publish an electronic notice free of charge, the agency shall publish the notice and a link to the agenda for the meeting on at least one of the following: (A) the agency's primary website; or (B) the agency's social media page.”



