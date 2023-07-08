After watching reports on the war in Ukraine for more than a year, Sidney/Williston paramedic Griffin Nelson knew he needed to put his skills to use.
“I was getting sick of just watching the stuff on TV and not doing anything about it,” he said. “That's kind of what motivated me to go and I guess if I have the skill set to help out, then it would make sense to go help out.”
So Nelson, a paramedic for three years with Guardian Flight, a medical air transportation service, and a flight paramedic for a year, left for Ukraine on May 1. He paid his own way and traveled with Frontline Medics, a California-based non-profit that supports Ukrainians with basic supplies and medical care.
Nelson, 23, and a 2018 graduate of Williston High School, was there 40 days, providing medical aid throughout the war-torn country.
His family was supportive but tentative.
“A lot of them probably thought it was dumb, but my family was supportive, just kind of scared,” he said.
During his time in the Donbas region, the battle for the city of Bakhmut escalated between the Russian private military group the Wagner Group and the Ukrainian military.
On May 20, Wagner claimed to have captured the city, though Ukraine denied it. Fighting is still ongoing for control of Bakhmut.
“You see a lot of what Russia’s done including blowing up hospitals or targeting Americans or basically someone not from Ukraine, and they try their best to kill us,” Nelson said. “Usually, it ends up in just more Ukrainians dying instead of them hitting us. That was probably the most taxing part of all of it.”
While in the country, he worked to help medevac wounded soldiers, run clinics for civilians who had been liberated or on the front lines and assessed and delivered medicine to patients.
“A lot of them were kind of stuck in their basement for the last year and haven't got a chance to see any medical professional,” Nelson said.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has sent more than $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to the U.S. Department of State.
“Personally, I don't think that America or other countries is doing enough,” Nelson said. “But, overall, I think that the people are very supportive and appreciative of anybody coming to help them and their situation.”
Nelson left Ukraine on June 8, but it wasn’t easy for him to head back home with the country still under attack.
“I hate it,” he said. “I wish I was back there. It just doesn’t feel right. A lot of those people are just fighting for their lives and for their country.”
Nelson said his time in Ukraine was rewarding and hopes to go back in the future to help those who need and deserve it.
“The people of Ukraine and all of it are just kind of stuck in it,” he said. “It's hard to see Americans just sit back. They're very comfortable and judge what's going on over there without actually knowing first hand. I would just ask people to think about other people than themselves sometimes. Nobody over there asked for what they're going through.”