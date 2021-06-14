According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, today's highs are expected to range from mid-80s northeast to near 100, Jordan to Winnett.
Tuesday's highs are expected to range from the 90s northeast to 100-110 elsewhere.
Heat Advisories are in effect for the southwest half of the area today (includes Zortman, Winnett, Malta, Glasgow and Jordan).
An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for most of northeast Montana on Tuesday. Heat is the NO. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States.
THere is also a Fire Weather Watch Tuesday for very low RH and gusty southeast winds.