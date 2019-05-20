With more than 21 years of experience, owner Kip Sizemore of JW Mechanical is excited to bring his heating and cooling services to the MonDak area. Sizemore recently decided to move his business from Helena to Sidney. He will open for business on May 20.
“We’re basing our business out of Sidney,” Sizemore said. “Someone told me there’s a real need for this service in the area.”
JW Mechanical offers residential furnace and air conditioning installation and service, commercial preventative maintenance and new unit installations along with commercial refrigeration services. He and his one employee will perform all the work.
“Between the two of us, it’s about 35 years of experience, “ Sizemore said.
You can receive 24-hour service by calling Sizemore at 406-439-4141.
“It’s important when people don’t have their heat or when the air conditioning breaks down on hot, summer nights,” Sizemore said of the need for 24-hour service.
He notes he will serve the entire region including Glendive, Richey, Circle, Williston, New Town and Dickinson.
“Our goal is to have everything back running within 24 hours,” Sizemore said. “We carry an extensive amount of parts from many manufacturers.”