Most analysts don't think high oil prices will spark a surge in drilling new wells in North Dakota and Montana’s Bakken, though rig counts are up a little bit in each state. That's due to logistics with natural gas takeaway, along with the view by most of the Bakken's top producers that this is a mature play, with about 10 years of inventory left.
Higher oil prices, however, have been prompting some companies to restart marginal wells that had been uneconomical at past prices in Montana at least.
Montana Petroleum Association President Alan Olson told the Williston and Sidney Herald that most of the wells in question are conventional oil wells located in central Montana. These are not Bakken wells, and they are not horizontally drilled. These are conventional oil wells.
“There are some older Bakken wells also coming online,” Olson said. “But mostly it is wells in Central and North Central Montana.”
These wells won’t likely change market dynamics much, and they aren’t necessarily a suitable replacement for crude from Russia, Olson said.
“I mean we only produce like 1,500 barrels a day in central Montana, right?” He said. “And you know less than 2,000 barrels a day in north central Montana. So, I mean, one of our refineries in Montana, in Yellowstone County, refined about 60,000 barrels a day. Ninety-eight percent of that is Canadian crude.”
There also are no pipelines running to the west, due to mountainous terrain in the way, so any oil headed west from the Bakken gets shipped out on rail cars, which adds a bit to the cost of sending our oil production barrels that way.
Lack of workers and supply chain logistics remain challenges in both Montana and North Dakota, Olson added, and are likely to hold things back when it comes to restarting marginal wells, as well as drilling new ones.
“One of the things we’re facing here is, we can’t get work over rigs, because there aren’t any crews,” Olson said. “And trying to get capital to work with, I mean, with the comments coming out of the Biden administration it’s hard to get capital.”
Montana has two rigs going right now, according to Olson. During the pandemic, there were no rigs at all on the Montana side of the Bakken. Kraken oil started a rig up as prices finally began to rise and for a long time had the state’s only rig.
The latest activity report from the Montana Board of Oil and Gas lists CWT Operating with two wells it is drilling in Roosevelt County and Lustre Oil Company with one well it is drilling in Valley.
A spokesman with the Montana Board of Oil and Gas said the rigs right now are being operated by Forza in Toole County and Kraken in Richland and Roosevelt counties.
Kraken Oil, meanwhile, is listed as completing three wells in the Bakken in Richland County.
North Dakota, meanwhile, reported 33 rigs running on its daily activity report. Rigs had been at 32, so that's a slight uptick in overall activity.
North Dakota’s trend with marginal wells, however, is unclear. Oil and Gas Division spokeswoman Katie Haarsager told the Williston Herald the state is seeing increased worker rig activity, which would be associated with returning marginal wells to production, but the state isn't tracking such wells and doesn't require reports on such wells.
"We will know more May/June, as that will show us production for March/April, and we can see which wells officially produced for the month," she said.