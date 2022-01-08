The year begins with good news for the Reserve — East Highway project, which will improve Highway 258 east of Reserve, Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) recently prioritized the project and construction will now begin in 2024, assuming funding availability. To share progress, MDT is hosting two open houses with the option to attend virtually or in person.
“Open houses are great opportunities for the public and media to learn more about upcoming work,” said Phill Forbes, Project Manager for Morrison Maierle, the engineering firm working on the Reserve — East Highway project. “We find that hosting these events brings out important comments and feedback that we might not otherwise hear. Our team is looking forward to meeting with the community and hearing their questions and concerns.”
The in-person event will be held in the Jubilee Room at the Sheridan County Courthouse located at 100 W Laurel Avenue in Plentywood on Tuesday, January 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. No formal presentation will be made, and all are welcome to stop by at any time during the event. Plans and informational display boards will be available for viewing where the project team will be answering any questions.
The virtual event will be held on Zoom on Thursday, January 20, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can expect a brief slideshow presentation followed by a question-and-answer session and an opportunity to provide comments. Registration is required to gain access to the meeting. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ReserveEastOpenHouse.
Originally constructed in 1947, Highway 258 east of Reserve has required increasing maintenance as the road’s condition deteriorates over time. MDT and Sheridan County recognized the need for improvements and have recently prioritized the project construction to begin in the 2024 season, assuming funding availability.
This project starts just west of the MT 16/Highway 258 intersection, extends 10.5 miles eastward, and ends at the curve in the road by Dagmar. Once complete, this highway will have a smoother ride, two-foot shoulders, flattened slopes, better sight distance, and a straighter intersection at the junction of MT 16 and Highway 258.
Those who cannot attend either event can still ask questions and provide comments by contacting Sloane Stinson at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information about the project, visit bitly.com/reserveeast.
The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in the open house or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation no later than January 14 to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov.