The intersection at 9th Ave and East Holly is reopened, allowing access to County Roads 351 and 125. County Road 351 is currently open for one-lane traffic, although trucks still need to detour as described below. Throughout the construction process, East Holly Street will be closed in two-block sections working from east to west.
Installation of the 72-inch storm sewer pipe along East Holly Street is progressing as planned and is estimated to be completed mid-June. After the pipe is installed, roadway construction will begin and is expected to run through mid-October.
Truck Traffic: Truck traffic will detour to Central Ave and 14th St SE. Signage will guide truck traffic along the detour. A detour map can be found on the project website: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly.
Non-Truck Traffic: A detour route will not be established for non-truck traffic during the 2-block closures of East Holly Street. Motorists should utilize alternative streets during closures.