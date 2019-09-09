For the first time in the organization’s history, the Richland County Sportsmen’s Club will hold a horseshoe pitching tournament with the funds going into the group’s range fund.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, at Veterans Memorial Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The competition will start at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $5 for singles and $10 for doubles. There will be a 50 percent payout of entry fees for first, second and third places.
Participants should feel free to bring their own horseshoes, lawn chair and picnic lunch. For more information, call Larry Christensen, 489-0589.