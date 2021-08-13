Summer is not quite ready to call it quits and this area can expect hot weather and low relative humidity for the next few days with temperatures near or at the triple-digit mark.
For Saturday, highs will be around 95, then jump to 104 on Sunday and 100 on Monday.
Relative humidities will be between 10% and 15% Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Relief from the heat should come sometime Monday afternoon or evening as a cold front moves through the area. The front will bring breezy west winds and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be cooler.
The weekend heat does mean the area is susceptible to fires so a fire watch will be in place. Also, with temperatures soaring, stay hydrated and check on those you know who are aging or may have health issues.
For the latest forecast updates, visit weather.gov/glasgow.