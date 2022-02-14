The U.S. House of Represented has passed HR 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration. The House vote was 342-92.
The bill is especially important to community newspapers and their subscribers because it addresses key issues such as rate increases and six-day delivery.
The National Newspaper Association had lobbied for a number of the provisions in the bill and many of them remained intact throughout the process.
The U.S. Postal Service has experienced rising debt over the last several years, resulting in that debt eventually being transferred to the balance sheet. The end result was rapidly rising postal rates, not only to first class mail but publications as well. In fact, newspapers can expect two increases totaling nearly 10% in higher costs to mail newspapers to their customers.
The PSRA would roll back the debt, require USPS to lower its retiree health costs by shifting about a quarter of its retirees into Medicare, for which Medicare taxes have already been paid. Estimates show this would save approximately $22.6 billion over 10 years.
The bill also attempts to promote local news by expanding special rates for local newspaper distribution.
The bill also implements a service-performance transparency tool, which would require USPS to create an online dashboard with data on national and local level service to track delivery times.
Brett Wesner, NNA chair and publisher of Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma, said NNA was celebrating a long-awaited signal by Congress that it was serious about preserving mail service.
“This day has finally come,” Wesner said. “We greatly appreciate the hard work of Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and James Comer, R-KY, in crafting a bill that drew wide bipartisan support, despite some unaccountable resistance. These two leaders came up with a complex bill that will give USPS some financial running room and, more importantly, demonstrate to the nation that we value this national treasure, the U.S. Postal Service. Now it is on to the Senate.
“I wish I could reassure our members that today’s victory will mean stable postal rates and supremely reliable service. We know that more work is to be done to reach those goals. Today, however, we want to thank members of Congress and our own advocates for a job well done.”