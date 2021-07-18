Todd Anderson has been selected as the newest Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Enforcement Division captain, stationed in Miles City.
According to FWP Enforcement Assistant Chief Ron Howell, “Todd brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and experience to the position of warden captain, and will be a tremendous asset to all serving in his new role.”
Anderson has been with Montana FWP since 2002, but prior to that he served almost four years as a wildlife conservation officer with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. He graduated from South Dakota State University.
Throughout his long career, Anderson has received several accolades. He was nominated twice for the Game Warden Excellence Award and twice for the regional Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year. In 2009 Anderson was awarded the Gene Sara Memorial Outstanding Marksman Award and in 2012 received the Tip-Mont Officer of the Year.
During his time as a field warden, he also served as a field training officer and a firearms instructor. In addition to his law enforcement experience with FWP, Anderson has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Rosebud County since 2005.
“Todd’s training record is exceptional, with hundreds of hours of time spent focused on leadership trainings intended to make him the best supervisor he can be for those he serves,” Howell said.
Anderson’s work as a field warden spanned four different regions. His first station was in Region 7 in Jordan, but shortly after he moved to the Miles City district and served about eight years. He spent a year in Region 4 in Lewistown, and three years in Glasgow in Region 6. Anderson served in Billings in Region 5 for four years. During that time he was promoted to warden sergeant.
Anderson returned to Miles City in 2017, where he has served since, and was promoted to captain in June 2021. In that role, he supervises two warden sergeants and eight field wardens.
“Southeastern Montana is my home,” Anderson said. “I love the people, and the people I work with.”
Assistant Chief Howell said of Anderson, “He has done an amazing job mentoring others and ensuring the safety of many officers, one of Todd’s utmost priorities as a supervisor.”