Don’t wait until it is too late. Hunters who haven’t already asked permission from private landowners to hunt need to do so as soon as possible.
Montana law requires hunters to obtain permission for all hunting on private land. Whether pursuing upland game birds, coyotes, gophers or any other wildlife, hunters must have permission from the landowner before hunting on private property.
Landowners may grant permission in person, over the phone, in writing or by posting signs that explain what type of hunting is allowed and under what conditions hunting may occur on land owned or controlled by the landowner.
Turn in poachers — call 1-800-Tip-Mont
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks toll-free hotline for reporting wildlife poaching, property damage, and violations of fish and game laws is in operation 24 hours a day.
TIP-MONT is the acronym for Turn in Poachers—Montana. Poaching includes:
hunting out of season or at night using spotlights
taking more than one’s legal limit
nonresidents who purchase resident licenses
professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.
When it comes to poaching, Montanans are saying, “Enough is enough!”
If you witnesses a fish and game violation, or property vandalism, you can report the crime by calling 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668); or Report a Violation online at fwp.mt.gov, then click Enforcement.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.