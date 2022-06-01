Volunteer instructors are hosting Bowhunter Education in-person courses in Malta, Glasgow, and Sidney.
• Malta: June 1-3, 6
• Glasgow: June 6-8
• Sidney: June 10, 16, 17, 18
Students can sign up for Hunter and Bowhunter Education courses by visiting fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education and look for an in-person course. Students MUST be registered before the class begins. Please print, sign, and bring the documents listed on the registration page. All hunter and bowhunter education courses are free of charge.
Who needs bowhunter education?
All first-time bowhunters in Montana must complete a Bowhunter Education course or show proof of a prior year’s archery license from another state or province. Students must be at least 12 years old by Jan. 16, 2023, to take a Bowhunter Education class (either in-person or online) and be fully certified to hunt during an archery-only season.
Bowhunter Education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors and offer hands-on learning experiences, mentoring opportunities, and the ability for students to ask questions of experienced hunters.
Students learn how to handle archery equipment safely, various archery tactics, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.
Some of these courses require the student to pick up and complete the student manual before class. For more information and details on the courses, refer to the course registration page or contact the course instructors listed on the registration page.