Santa Fun Run
Bring your holiday cheer to High Caliber Sports on Dec. 7 for the Fourth Annual Santa Fun Run. Sidney Run Club is teaming up with Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports for another festive fun run during the annual Christmas celebration. There will be both a 5k course as well as a 1-mile route for families. Registration is $25 per event with proceeds going to Gifts from the Heart fundraiser event. To guarantee a T-shirt, preregister by Nov. 25. Registrations accepted until Dec. 6 too.
Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Sidney/SantaFunRun2016 or go to Reynolds Market Sidney Facebook page.