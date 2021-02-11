Things to Know about Sen. Bill 143

The bill will generate between $1.5 million-$2 million annually in additional revenue for Fish, Wildlife & Parks that will be used to develop access to blocked public lands, through:

• 25 percent: Access to Lands Act agreements

• 25 percent: Block Management Access programs

• 25 percent: The Future Fisheries Program (with a priority given to funding projects that provide public access through private property)

• 25 percent: The purchase of permanent easements through private property to access otherwise inaccessible public lands.

Of these fees, up to 10% of the funds can be used for:

• Partnering opportunities with land trusts and other conservation organizations to pay for these access opportunities

• Supporting the Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee

Montanans are encouraged to read more about the bill at SB143FACTS.com