A bill that sets aside licenses for outfitters and has raised questions in the state’s hunting community has advanced out of the Montana Senate's Fish and Game Committee.
Sen. Bill 143 would place up to 39 percent of out-of-state elk and deer tags into an “early bird” limited outfitter pool and raise their price.
Historically, outfitters have randomly gotten about 40 percent of all out-of-state deer tags through a lottery system anyway, according to the bill's sponsor Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton. So the bill would not actually increases the number of tags going to outfitters, and it would raise additional money that Ellsworth said could be used to improve and expand hunting opportunities for all.
The lottery system has been criticized by outfitters for many years. Because of its random nature, outfitters are often left high and dry, without enough customers to support their businesses. Outfitting is the state's fourth largest tourism sector, bringing in $400 million annually.
Opponents of the bill, however, fear the measure will reduce unpaid private hunting opportunities, along with access to Block Management acres, by incentivizing outfitters to lease more land. Landowners would also be able to sell landowner tags, which those opposing the bill say will increase crowding on already crowded public lands.
Chuck Rein, president of Montana Outfitters and Guides Association said that helping outfitted tourism will help a a wide variety of small businesses besides outfitters.
“While the updated legislation didn’t include everything we were seeking, we are pleased the committee took action to help the thousands of Montana small businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, and motels that benefit from outfitted, out-of-state hunters,” he said.
Fees on out-of-state applications are expected to bring in an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million annually to the state, and will be used for programs to increase access to blocked public lands and to improve fisheries.
“We applaud Senator Ellsworth for bringing stakeholders together to create a bill that will not only help small businesses and the economy, but resident public land hunters.”