Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks along with the International Hunter Education Association-USA are pleased to announce the launch of an all-new digital content platform and website. The digital platform titled Hunters Connect provides information on the “how-to,” “where-to,” “when-to,” “what-to” for new hunters. Hunters Connect can be accessed from IHEA-USA’s new website HunterEd.com.
“FWP and the IHEA-USA are excited about this high-quality resource being made available to hunters, and especially to new hunters,” said FWP Outdoor Skills and Safety Supervisor Wayde Cooperider. “The breadth and depth of topics will continue to grow and will provide tips and information for all levels of hunting experience.”
Hunters Connect will feature a dedicated YouTube channel, Instagram feed and Facebook page focused on providing relevant information and engagement with new and emerging hunters. From purchasing and applying for licenses, selecting firearms and bows, choosing gear, reading maps, tactics for hunting different species, food care and prep, and everything in between, new hunters can find a one-stop platform where they can find answers and advice.
“Those of us who have hunted for decades take for granted the steep learning curve new hunters face. Changes to the social and cultural structure of American society has altered how we must recruit new hunters. Hunters Connect will be a great tool for those who seek to grow and enhance their hunting knowledge and experiences,” said David Allen, executive director of IHEA-USA.
Hunters Connect is owned by IHEA-USA and is produced in partnership with On Your Own Adventures, LLC whose principal is Randy Newberg of Bozeman. Hunters Connect can be found on onX Hunt’s all-new Hunt Central platform.
The project was made possible through initial grant funding from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s and through sponsorships from Alps, onX and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.